Iraqi PM vows to Dhi Qar's authorities a massive oil scheme and a civilian airport

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani received a delegation from the local government of Dhi Qar, both legislative and executive, and discussed with them the province’s needs and projects.

The head of Dhi Qar Council, Abdul Baqi Al-Omari, stated to Shafaq News Agency that “the prime minister instructed that Dhi Qar should have a larger share of job grades in the next period”, and urged the central government to pay special attention to Dhi Qar.

Al-Omari also said that the prime minister briefed the local government members on “the upcoming launch of a huge oil project in Dhi Qar, among several oil projects that will be implemented in other provinces, and this oil project will focus on petrochemical and gas industries, and will be carried out by a Russian company, and its location will be near the oil fields in the province”.

According to Al-Omari, Al-Sudani also informed the local government members about the existence of large projects that will be financed from outside the province’s budget, and will be executed by the federal government, such as “the integrated services project of Souq Al-Shuyukh, which costs more than 400 billion dinars, and the project of Nasiriyah Airport and the development of the ancient city of Ur”.