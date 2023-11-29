Iraqi PM urges global action to alleviate Palestinian suffering

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani of Iraq urged nations across the globe to put an end to the enduring plight of the Palestinian people.

In a statement shared on the “X” platform, Al-Sudani highlighted the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, emphasizing support for their right to establish a sovereign state on Palestinian land. He condemned the occupation authorities’ unwarranted actions against defenseless civilians in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of such “arbitrary practices.”

Al-Sudani pressed upon all nations worldwide to take resolute steps to alleviate the suffering inflicted upon the Palestinians, particularly in the wake of recent aggressions.