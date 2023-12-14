Iraqi PM urges action against obstruction of local elections

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani issued a call to address any attempts to obstruct the upcoming local elections scheduled for the following Monday. This statement comes just hours before the country's post-electoral silence period goes into effect.

On Thursday, Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the Supreme Security Committee to secure the governorate council elections in the presence of ministers, leaders, and military and security officials.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the latest preparations and tasks of the committee and the security forces on election day.

Al-Sudani stressed, according to a statement, that "differences are possible in the political field, but change takes place exclusively through elections."

Al-Sudani renewed his directives on the need to prevent any influence on electoral choices and to emphasize ensuring a stable, accessible, and safe atmosphere throughout Iraq for the success of the elections.