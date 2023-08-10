Iraqi PM unveils new projects and compensation in Maysan

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani revealed a series of fresh service initiatives for Maysan governorate, as part of the 2023 budget.

These initiatives encompass financial restitution for those impacted by previous flood incidents. Additionally, a public auction for the gold market within the governorate will be exclusively accessible to practitioners of the Mandean faith, aiming to mitigate migration challenges.

According to a statement issued by al-Sudani's media office, he chaired a meeting attended by officials from diverse service departments in Maysan, along with Governor Ali Duai.

During this gathering, an evaluation of the current state of services across districts and regions within Maysan took place. The obstacles obstructing project implementation and the requisites of the residents were accentuated.

Al-Sudani expressed appreciation for the governorate's endeavors and executive departments, asserting that Maysan is progressing in the right direction in terms of infrastructure projects. Notably, commendation was given for advancements in sewage services, attaining completion rates ranging from 99% to 100%—a benchmark surpassing other governorates.

He stressed that the overarching aim of this visit is to assess Maysan's standing across a spectrum of service, livelihood, economic, and security facets. Al-Sudani emphasized that governorates constitute a pivotal executive arm of the government, and thus, harmonized cooperation and the judicious allocation of resources are pivotal in consonance with governmental priorities.

PM al-Sudani also declared that a specialized governmental delegation would subsequently be dispatched to oversee the execution of projects inaugurated during this visit.

He also disclosed novel initiatives encompassed in the 2023 budget, such as the establishment of two 100-bed hospitals in the districts of al-Majar al-Kabir and Ali al-Sharqi.

Furthermore, the installation of a sewage treatment station in Maysan and disbursement of compensation amounting to 90 billion dinars for flood victims from preceding years, specifically for the governorate's inhabitants, were announced.

In addition, al-Sudani affirmed that the ongoing budget encompasses the formulation of designs for an inclusive university city in Maysan, with these designs to be carried out by international specialized companies.

Moreover, he directed the scrutiny of the feasibility of the implementation of the southern bypass road project within the governorate.

Regarding the modern gold market in Maysan, the Prime Minister stressed the decision to exclusively involve Mandean faith practitioners in public auctions. This strategic move aims to preserve the distinctive profession and mitigate the migration of native Iraqis belonging to this particular community.