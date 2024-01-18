Iraqi PM says ISIS no longer a threat, begins talks to end US-Led coalition

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday downplayed the threat posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) to the Iraqi state, announcing that his government has started talks with the US-led coalition against ISIS to end its mission in the country.

The announcement came during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier today.

"The justifications for the existence of the international coalition were to confront ISIS, and today the organization no longer poses a threat to the Iraqi state," al-Sudani said. "Currently, there are isolated ISIS groups hiding in caves, mountains, and deserts, and the security forces are pursuing them and tracking them down."

Al-Sudani added that the readiness of the armed forces is a stabilizing factor for the situation in Iraq, and for that reason, the government has begun to implement its commitment to arrange a dialogue to end the mission of the international coalition in the country.

"After the attacks that are taking place on Iraqi headquarters, we will enter into a dialogue to arrange a schedule for the end of the tasks of the international coalition in Iraq," al-Sudani said, noting that this is a popular and official demand, and that they are serious about it.