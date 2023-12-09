Iraqi PM’s spokesperson on Al-Umraniyah incident: Investigation shows security officials' negligence in Diyala

Shafaq News / The military spokesperson for the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced on Saturday the findings of the investigation into the incident in Al-Umraniyah, Diyala governorate.

Brig. Gen. Special Forces Yahya Rasul stated in a press conference that "the investigative committee on the terrorist attack in Al-Umraniyah confirms the negligence of several security officials in the governorate," indicating that actions will be taken against them.

An anonymous security source informed Shafaq News Agency on November 31st that an unidentified group carried out a double attack using two explosive devices and sniper weapons targeting a vehicle carrying civilians between Al-Wajihiya and the village of Al-Umraniyah in Muqdadiyah, northeast of Diyala, resulting in more than 25 casualties, including fatalities and injuries.