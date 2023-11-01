Iraqi PM removes the Counter-Terrorism chief from his position

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has decided to relieve Abdulwahab Al-Saadi from his position as the head of the Counterterrorism Apparatus and Ahmed Saleem from his role as the commander of Baghdad Operations.

The spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief, Major General Yahya Rasoul, said that al-Sudani "has made changes to several high-ranking military positions and appointed successors to continue their military service."

These changes include the appointment of Major General Kareem Aboud Mohammed as the new head of the Counterterrorism Apparatus, replacing Lieutenant General al-Saadi. Major General Ahmed Saleem Bahjat, formerly the commander of Baghdad Operations, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Defense, and Major General Waleed Khalifa Majeed will assume his responsibilities.

Major General Rasool emphasized that "these steps align with the requirements of the current military operations and aim to provide an opportunity for military personnel to contribute to the service of our beloved nation."