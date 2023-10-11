Iraqi PM reiterates commitment to enacting service-oriented reforms during Moscow visit

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, reasserted his government's dedication to enacting sweeping economic, administrative, and service-oriented reforms during an official visit to Moscow.

The Prime Minister's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi expatriate community residing in Russia, hosted on the sidelines of his official visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Al-Sudani, who has been leading the cabinet for nearly a year, underscored the government's unwavering commitment to supporting Iraqi citizens, regardless of their location across the globe.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the Iraqi Prime Minister to gain insight into the Iraqi expatriate community's circumstances, their current affairs, requirements, and the significant challenges they face during their overseas sojourn, a press release by his bureau said.

In an address to the dignitaries of the expatriate community, Prime Minister al-Sudani elaborated on the ongoing drive towards implementing far-reaching economic, administrative, and service-oriented reforms that resonate with the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani attached paramount importance to harnessing the qualifications of Iraqi expatriates worldwide, underlining their pivotal role in the reconstruction and progress of Iraq. The government, he stated, "enthusiastically welcomes anyone willing to contribute to Iraq's development and reform."