Iraqi PM receives official invitation to visit Tunisia

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani received an official invitation to visit Tunisia from Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Saleh al-Hashani on Tuesday.

The invitation was delivered by Tunisian Ambassador to Iraq Shukri al-Latif, who met with al-Sudani in Baghdad.

In a statement, al-Sudani's office said that the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a variety of areas, including trade, investment, and security.

Al-Latif conveyed the greetings of Tunisian President Kais Saied to al-Sudani and expressed his country's desire to expand its strategic partnership with Iraq.