Iraqi PM receives official invitation to visit Tunisia
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani received an official invitation to visit Tunisia from Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Saleh al-Hashani on Tuesday.
The invitation was delivered by Tunisian Ambassador to Iraq Shukri al-Latif, who met with al-Sudani in Baghdad.
In a statement, al-Sudani's office said that the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a variety of areas, including trade, investment, and security.
Al-Latif conveyed the greetings of Tunisian President Kais Saied to al-Sudani and expressed his country's desire to expand its strategic partnership with Iraq.
Al-Sudani said he appreciated the invitation and would visit Tunisia at the earliest opportunity. He also renewed his invitation to Tunisian companies to invest in Iraq.