Iraqi PM pushes for better telecom, revenue, and digital security

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday said Iraq should work for improving telecom services and revenues without undermining its "digital sovereignty" and cybersecurity.

In a meeting with representatives of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), al-Sudani discussed "launching the fourth mobile network license to increase competition and potentially attract billions in revenue."

The meeting, according to readout issued by his bureau, explored ways to balance regulation with upholding the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of expression and media.

Al-Sudani said CMC can help diversify the non-oil resources of the state's treasury, in addition to its role in protecting the national cybersecurity and "digital sovereignty".

Al-Sudani reiterated his cabinet's commitment to the government program's goal of improved public services, including telecom, and directed streamlining procedures between government bodies to achieve this goal.

Iraq did not have a mobile phone industry under Saddam Hussein but the sector has grown rapidly since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled the former dictator. It is now one of the few regional markets offering double-digit subscriber growth.

According to Zain Iraq, it has 17.6 million customers, while Asiacell says it serves 17 million customers.