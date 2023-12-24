Iraqi PM pledges to complete stalled projects in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday renewed his government's commitment to completing stalled projects and moving forward with the completion of others in 2024.

Those remarks came during a meeting he held with the members of the Service and Engineering Task Force, during which the team's progress report for 2022 and 2023 was discussed, according to a statement from al-Sudani's office.

The statement said that al-Sudani was briefed on the status and progress rates of the projects and discussed with the attendees the necessary procedures to ensure a smooth implementation by the end of this year.

Al-Sudani commended the taskforce for it managed to reduce the costs of many projects and compress the time required to complete them. He issued a set of directives to facilitate the taskforce's work and maintain its momentum, according to the statement.

The prime minister said that an inspection will follow the completion of every single project and approvals will be contingent upon meeting the required qualifications. He warned that "reducing costs should not be at the expense of quality and efficiency standards."

Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated "the government's commitment to the slogan of completing all delayed projects, declaring that 2024 will be dedicated to achieving this goal."