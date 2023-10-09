Iraqi PM meets with Saudi foreign minister to discuss Palestinian-Israeli clashes

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday held talks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his accompanying delegation to explore the latest developments in the region.
According to a statement by al-Sudani's office, the meeting touched on the bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, issues of mutual interest, and an examination of recent developments on the international and regional stages.
The meeting also delved into the ongoing developments in the occupied Arab territories in Palestine and the repercussions of these events on the Palestinian people.
Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering commitment to the security and integrity of neighboring countries, its adherence to the principles of good neighborliness, and its alignment with international resolutions on this matter.
He also emphasized Iraq's stance against allowing its territory to be used as a springboard for aggression against any party, as by the statement.