Iraqi PM initiates reconstruction of Kocho Village in Sinjar

Shafaq News / In a move marking the ninth anniversary of the genocidal crime perpetrated by ISIS against innocent civilians of the indigenous Yazidi community, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the commencement of reconstruction efforts for the village of Kocho in Sinjar district.

The PM’s media office stated that al-Sudani emphasized the need to rebuild the secure village of Kocho as a gesture of justice and responsibility towards its honorable residents. He expressed the government's commitment to ensuring the dignified and secure lives of all citizens, recognizing the various components of the nation.

In August 2014, ISIS launched a campaign against the Yazidi minority after seizing several Iraqi cities. This campaign involved mass executions, forced religious conversions, sexual violence, and the slaughter of thousands.

The violence displaced over 350,000 individuals into displacement camps, with more than 6,500 women and children subjected to enslavement.

In 2019, the Kurdistan Regional Parliament recognized the suffering of the Yazidis as genocide and designated the third of August as a day of remembrance for this tragic event.

Kocho Village is located in the Sinjar region, south of the Sinjar Mountains in Nineveh governorate. It is one of the disputed areas and is inhabited by Yazidis.

The village's notoriety burgeoned on the global stage in 2014 due to the deeply grievous genocidal acts orchestrated by ISIS, which inflicted immeasurable suffering upon the Yazidi population."