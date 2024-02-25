Iraqi PM holds talks on "regional integration" with Iranian ambassador

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday met with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammed Kazem Al Sadiq, for talks on the bilateral ties between their two nations, a readout by his bureau said.

The meeting, according to the readout, "focused on enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors to ensure mutual benefit for both countries."

The readout said that the premier reiterated the government's commitment to fostering relationships with all regional actors and its commitment to advancing major projects that will ultimately achieve" comprehensive integration" among neighboring nations.

"These initiatives, grounded in shared bonds and common interests, are vital for promoting regional and international stability," he said.