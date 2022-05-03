Iraqi PM holds a phone call with Saudi crown prince

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday reiterated his country's commitment to joint action at both the Arab and regional levels.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a phone call he held with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, on Eid al-Fitr.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi offered hopes of progress and prosperity to the Saudi people and government, asserting "Iraq's commitment to bolstering the Arab and regional joint action to ensure the stability of the entire region and the prosperity of its people, and build sustainable development to the peaceful nations."

Bin Salman extended the Eid greetings, wishing Iraq prosperity and stability.

The crown prince expressed his country's readiness to enhance cooperation prospects between Baghdad and Riyadh at all levels, according to al-Kadhimi's bureau.