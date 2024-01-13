Iraqi PM emphasizes long-term reforms and infrastructure development

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani reiterated his government's commitment to implementing long-term reforms.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani, speaking at the Wisdom Movement's memorial ceremony for Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, affirmed his government's dedication to tackling the "misuse of public funds and executing comprehensive infrastructure projects as part of their long-term vision for Iraq."

In his address, Al-Sudani emphasized that the government has initiated the implementation of its program, focusing on "radical reforms to address the country's enduring needs."

"The overarching goal is to combat public money wastage and invest in critical areas such as the economy, services, and financial and banking infrastructure to foster development and create opportunities for current and future generations."

Concerning the Palestinian cause, Al-Sudani expressed "solidarity with the struggles of the Palestinian people against the harsh realities imposed by the occupation authorities (Israel.)" He condemned the "daily atrocities committed against defenseless civilians” and remembered the martyrs who have fallen in the ongoing struggle.

Addressing the anniversary of Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim's passing, Al-Sudani described the tragic event in 2003 as a pivotal moment in the confrontation between terrorism and the Iraqi people.