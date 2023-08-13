Iraqi PM emphasizes continued dialogue with US for strengthening relations

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed the necessity of ongoing dialogue between Iraq and the US to regulate their relations, particularly in the realms of security and military cooperation.

The PM’s media office stated that al-Sudani received the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski. During the meeting, they discussed the overall Iraqi-US relations and ways to enhance collaborative efforts in economic and developmental fields, in line with the Strategic Framework Agreement. These efforts are aimed at benefiting the interests of both nations.

Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to implementing its reform programs across various levels and establishing productive partnerships with friendly and sisterly countries.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining an ongoing dialogue between Iraq and the US to organize their relations in the post-ISIS phase, considering the evolving capabilities of the Iraqi security forces.

On her part, Romanowski expressed the US government's eagerness to continue cooperation and develop common interests with Iraq. She also commended the latest round of the Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue (JSCD) held in Washington between Iraq and the US and affirmed her country's readiness to continue constructive dialogue.