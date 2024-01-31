Iraqi PM discusses regional developments with UN Secretary-General

Shafaq News / In a communication exchange on Wednesday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani engaged in a phone call with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's media office, the conversation delved into matters of coordination with the UN across various fronts and the future trajectory of relations between Iraq and the international body.

The discussion also touched upon regional developments, notably the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has precipitated severe humanitarian and security consequences, prompting urgent calls for expedited delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza's residents.

Al-Sudani, as relayed in the statement, expressed appreciation for Guterres' advocacy for cessation of hostilities in Gaza, echoing Iraq's stance on de-escalation and the imperative of steering the region away from perilous trajectories.

In turn, Guterres emphasized the imperative of halting the Gaza conflict and mitigating further regional fallout, acknowledging Iraq's constructive role and sustained efforts in fostering dialogue to de-escalate tensions and stave off the widening of the conflict.