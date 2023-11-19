Iraqi PM discusses election security preparations with lawmakers

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Sunday received the parliament's security and defense committee for talks on the security preparations for the local election in December.

The meeting, according to a press release by the premier's bureau, touched on the cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities, the government's preparations for the upcoming local elections, and the future of foreign troops in Iraq.

Prime Minister al-Sudani said security is a cornerstone for all the development plans his government plans to implement, given its impact on the stability of the economic, social, and political conditions.

Al-Sudani discussed with the lawmakers that reforms needed to boost the professionalism and performance of the state security forces.