Iraqi PM discusses NATO's role, cybersecurity strategy with mission commander

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on a meeting on Sunday, discussed the operations and objectives of the NATO mission in Iraq with its commander, General José Antonio Martinez, and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement released by Al-Sudani's office, the discussion touched on the progress of the NATO mission, its ongoing collaboration with the Iraqi armed forces in areas of training, advisory roles, and enhancing the operational capacities of the Iraqi military in its various branches. The focus also turned to their relentless operations in tracking down remnants of terrorism.

The NATO mission presented a final report assessing cybersecurity threats in Iraq to the Prime Minister.

Expressing his appreciation for the mission's endeavors, the Prime Minister emphasized Iraq's commitment to implementing the cybersecurity strategy, ratified in 2022 by the Ministerial Council for National Security. He also highlighted the establishment of a high-level cybersecurity committee aimed at coordinating and intensifying efforts across different relevant entities, as per the statement.