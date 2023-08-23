Iraqi PM directs strategic aviation and transportation development plans

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Wednesday, directed the preparation of a plan to enhance the aviation sector and the Iraqi Airways company. This decision was made during his chairmanship of a meeting focused on monitoring transportation projects within the federal general budget for the year 2023.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Planning, Transportation, and Finance, along with advisors, representatives, and directors-general from relevant departments and agencies.

The meeting discussed the ministry's projects within the specified program plan, in light of the budget for the upcoming three years, aligning with government priorities and the allocation, funding, execution, and distribution of these projects across governorates.

Al-Sudani emphasized "the importance of addressing implementation and funding challenges for these projects, proactively devising solutions, and identifying alternatives to overcome any obstacles, whether administrative, legal, or financial."

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Grand Faw Port project and the stages of completion for the Basra-Shalamjah and Sawa-Hajamah railway lines. During the discussion, al-Sudani highlighted the significance of railway transport development as a catalyst for infrastructure advancement and an added convenience in citizens' transportation.

Additionally, al-Sudani instructed the development of a plan to enhance the aviation sector and Iraqi Airways, focusing on improving their specialized workforce and supportive service projects. Several other service projects within the transportation sector were also deliberated upon during the meeting, with necessary actions taken accordingly.