Iraqi PM denounces attacks on foreign forces, reaffirms support for Palestinians

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani strongly condemned the attacks targeting foreign forces in Iraq and reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

In a statement released by the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's firm stance "against the aggression faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip." He reiterated Iraq's moral position in supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Additionally, he underscored the rejection of attacks on Iraqi bases housing Global Coalition advisors, who are in Iraq at the official invitation of the government. These advisors are crucial in supporting Iraqi security forces through training, qualification, and consultation.

The Commander-in-Chief directed all security services to carry out their duties diligently, uphold the law, and track down those responsible for these attacks. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the security and stability achieved through the sacrifices of Iraq's armed forces.

Recent attacks on military bases, including Ain al-Assad in Anbar and Harir in Erbil, were claimed by armed factions identifying themselves as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq."