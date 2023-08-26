Iraqi PM congratulates India on successful moon landing

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani conveyed his congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, praising the "historic" feat achieved by Indian scientists with the successful landing of the spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

According to the Iraqi government media office, PM Al-Sudani expressed his "warm wishes," hoping this mission would "herald even more remarkable achievements in the forefront of scientific endeavors."

India's Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful lunar landing earlier this week, an event hailed by Prime Minister Modi as a "historic day." This achievement elevates India to the ranks of a select group of nations that have accomplished moon landings, marking a significant triumph four years after an earlier attempt had faced challenges.