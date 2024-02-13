Iraqi PM condemns Gaza aggression in meeting with French Ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met the new French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting discussed aspects of bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen the partnership between the two friendly countries.

Al-Sudani described the relations with France as "distinguished," highlighting several significant economic contracts in the oil and defense sectors. These contracts "are a crucial foundation for advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries."

The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq's stance on the presence of the Global Coalition in Iraq, emphasizing the "enhancement of Iraqi forces' capabilities and the elimination of the threat posed by ISIS terrorist remnants to security." He further expressed Iraq's aspiration to transition to a bilateral relationship with the coalition member states.

The Prime Minister addressed the "ongoing aggression in Gaza and its implications for security and stability in the Middle East and the broader region."

He emphasized the importance of France, major powers, and the international community taking "a firm and responsible stance to protect the Palestinian people from inhumane genocide."

The French Ambassador Durel conveyed President Emmanuel Macron's greetings, expressing the French President's desire to visit Iraq at the earliest opportunity.