Iraqi PM concludes New York visit after meeting top UN, UK officers

Shafaq News/ Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, wrapped up a state visit to New York on Saturday following his participation in the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement from al-Sudani's media office, the Prime Minister had a crucial meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the organization's New York headquarters prior to his departure.

During their discussion, they reviewed Iraq's multifaceted relationship with the United Nations and its various institutions.

Al-Sudani lauded the UN's role in supporting Iraq, noting its contributions to societal peace and stability. He also said that Guterres' recent Baghdad trip marked a watershed moment toward amplifying the cooperative endeavors between both sides.

The Prime Minister underscored the strategic partnership with the UN in executing priority programs targeting poverty and environmental challenges, notably drought and desertification.

Guterres acknowledged Iraq's pivotal role in fostering regional dialogue and connectivity. He also pledged the UN's commitment to assisting Iraq in confronting grave environmental challenges and the cascading effects of climate change impacting the region and beyond.

Al-Sudani met with the UK's Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver James Dowden, on the sidelines of the assembly.

The two statesmen deliberated on the bilateral ties between Baghdad and London, and investment opportunities for British enterprises in Iraq.

Dowden, conveying sentiments from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressed Britain's willingness to strengthen ties across multiple avenues of cooperation.