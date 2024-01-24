Iraqi PM chairs national security council meeting to discuss security developments

Shafaq News / Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, chaired an evening meeting on Wednesday of the Ministerial Council for National Security. The meeting discussed the latest security situations in Iraq and deliberated on the agenda items, making recommendations.

The meeting extensively reviewed recent attacks targeting Iraq, constituting a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty. It emphasized the need to take all necessary political, diplomatic, and security measures to protect Iraq's sovereignty and preserve its security.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed the importance of enhancing security across the country, essential for the government to implement its plans for development and reconstruction. "There can be no compromise in this matter."

He emphasized the necessity for all security forces to remain vigilant and cautious against the infiltration of ISIS remnants, exploiting recent security developments in the country.

This follows the receipt of a "significant" letter from the US government on Wednesday, delivered by Ambassador Alina Romanowski. The Prime Minister will study this letter, according to the statement.

This development occurred after US military drones targeted bases affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Babil and al-Anbar governorates, resulting in the death of two members and the injury of four others, according to a statement by the US forces, targeting Kataib Hezbollah locations, missile storage, and training sites for attack drones.