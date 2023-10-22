Iraqi PM chairs meeting to discuss treasury account and electronic payment system

Shafaq News / Today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani chaired a meeting dedicated to discussing the completion of the unified treasury account and the progress of the electronic payment system. The meeting also addressed challenges facing public and private sector institutions and electronic payment companies. The participants reviewed the facilities and incentives that can be provided to citizens and user entities to encourage electronic payments.

During the meeting, the officials examined the progress and necessary requirements to achieve the objectives. Prime Minister Al Sudani emphasized the need to prioritize encouraging the public sector and identifying any underperforming or lagging entities. They also approved a report containing recommendations to be presented to the Cabinet.

Furthermore, Al Sudani directed the activation of the Central Bank's (CBI) Payments Council and the importance of submitting a final report on the achievements for presentation at the Cabinet meeting. Concerning the completion of the unified treasury account, he stressed the need for all ministries to implement the fourth paragraph of Cabinet Resolution No. 3581 for the year 2023. This includes the swift formation of committees and the analysis of the stagnant bank accounts for each ministry within one month.

The meeting aimed to enhance the use of electronic payment methods in Iraq, streamline financial processes, and improve accountability in public financial management.