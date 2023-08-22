Iraqi PM chairs coalition meeting: national priorities and electoral preparations in focus

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani presided over a meeting of the State Administration Coalition.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani's media office, the attendees discussed issues, including advancing government strategies across diverse sectors and notable accomplishments aligning with the government's priorities to enhance both services and the broader economy.

The discussions also centered on the preparation for the forthcoming provincial elections slated for December. Emphasis was placed on sustained backing to ensure "equitable, unbiased, and transparent elections."

The outcome of the recent visit by an Iraqi security delegation, led by the Minister of Defense, to the United States was also analyzed. Participants underscored their support for the government's diplomatic overtures with Washington, envisioning an approach reinforcing national sovereignty and safeguarding Iraq's paramount interests across multiple domains.

Furthermore, a call was made to the ministerial committee entrusted with refining the draft oil and gas legislation. The committee was urged to conclude its consultations with experts from the Federal Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, thereby advancing the meticulous maturation of the legislative proposal.

The State Administration Coalition, an Iraqi parliamentary coalition formed on September 25, 2022, emerged following the withdrawal of deputies from the Sadrist bloc in the Iraqi parliament. It comprises key factions, including the Coordination Framework, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sovereignty Coalition, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the Azm Coalition, and Babylon.

This coalition was responsible for forming the government of al-Sudani.