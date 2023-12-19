Iraqi PM calls on candidates who won in the election to cooperate with his government

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani congratulated the parties and candidates who won the local elections on Tuesday evening, calling on them to cooperate with his government through the provincial councils.

In a tweet on the "X" (formerly Twitter) site, al-Sudani said, "I congratulate the national political forces and candidates who participated in the elections of the provincial councils, and especially those who won and gained the trust of the voter."

He added, "This trust and responsibility - which I hope will quickly turn into a tangible services by forming a local governments that interact with our plans for development, reconstruction, and providing services, and exercise their legal and constitutional role- will find from us all the aid and support it needs in a bid to meet the aspirations of all Iraqis."

Al-Sudani's remarks came after the Independent High Electoral Commission announced the preliminary results of the provincial council elections that took place on Monday in all governorates of Iraq except the Kurdistan Region.