Iraqi PM calls for collective Arab action to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday called for collective Arab action to halt the brutal Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.
This call came during a meeting where Prime Minister Al-Sudani hosted Arab Justice Ministers participating in the 39th session of the Arab Justice Ministers Council held in the capital, Baghdad. The meeting aimed at strengthening Arab cooperation in the realm of legal and judicial knowledge sharing.
According to a statement by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani hosted a luncheon in honor of the participating delegations, with the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League.
During the gathering, al-Sudani extended a warm welcome to Iraq's guests and praised their efforts in hosting the meeting of Arab Justice Ministers in Baghdad. He acknowledged the importance of the outcomes of this meeting, which contribute to enhancing Arab cooperation by exchanging legal and judicial expertise.
Prime Minister al-Sudani affirmed Iraq's desire to foster strong relations with its Arab brethren, promote constructive collaboration in various fields, and work collectively towards the service of common issues, the advancement of Arab nations, and the prosperity of their people.
The premier reiterated Iraq's steadfast and principled stance on the Palestinian cause, denouncing the continued systematic violations by the Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories and advocating for further collective Arab action to stop the ruthless aggression that is increasingly targeting Palestinian civilians and infrastructure in Gaza.