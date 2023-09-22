Iraqi PM calls for broadening relations with the US

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, emphasized the importance of enhancing relations between Iraq and the US across various fields, rather than limiting them solely to security matters. This statement came during an interview with the American news outlet "CNN", in which the security issue was discussed.
Al Sudani stated that his country's relationship with the US should evolve beyond security issues. Regarding the invitation extended to him by President Joe Biden, Al Sudani mentioned that "the US and Iraqi Foreign Ministries are arranging a meeting later this year." He pointed out that "one of the key topics that must be discussed is the Strategic Framework Agreement."
He further emphasized that the agreement "needs to be activated between the two nations, especially given the genuine desire to develop this relationship. Our relation with the US and Iraq should not be limited to the security aspect, despite its importance."
Al Sudani elaborated, "However, there is a need to activate other files, which is the task at hand. Iraq is a country with significant economic resources and is influential in the energy market, offering numerous opportunities for American companies to work in various economic, service, and urban sectors in Iraq."
Regarding the security aspect and American intervention in the country, the Iraqi Prime Minister stated, "What concerns us is the security situation and our relation with the Global Coalition in Iraq."
Al Sudani added, "Today, Iraq does not require combat forces, whether from the US or other members of the Coalition. Today, the Iraqi security forces have reached an advanced level of readiness and capability to maintain security stability and track down ISIS cells, which are scattered in deserts, mountains, and caves and do not pose a threat to the state's integrity," as he expressed it.