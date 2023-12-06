Iraqi PM asserts nation's key role in regional solutions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with the President & CEO of International Crisis Group, Dr. Comfort Ero, and her accompanying delegation.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani's media office, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and Iraq's role in the region, including in "calming the aggression against Gaza."

PM Al-Sudani underscored Iraq's pivotal role in regional solutions, citing its progress along the democratic path. He called on international organizations to recognize Iraq's achievements in this regard.

The Iraqi PM also highlighted that the current Iraqi government enjoys the support of a broad coalition of Iraqi national political forces that include all components of the Iraqi people.

Regarding the developments of events in Gaza, Al-Sudani pointed out that the international community did not "fulfill their responsibility correctly in stopping the aggression."

He considers what happens in Palestine "an extension of long years of racist policies pursued by the occupying entity, which continues to violate International law and United Nations resolutions.”