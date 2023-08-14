Iraqi PM announces advanced dialogues for future cooperation with Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani unveiled plans for advanced dialogues to shape the future relationship and cooperation with the Global Coalition led by the United States. Al-Sudani emphasized that foreign combat forces are no longer necessary within Iraq.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the prime minister met with leaders and commanders of the armed forces who played "pivotal roles in defeating the terrorist organization ISIS and reclaiming control over Nineveh Governorate."

Al-Sudani reiterated the "unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces to their professional, constitutional, and legal trajectory." He underscored their role in fostering development, consolidating security, maintaining civil peace, and safeguarding a dignified life for all Iraqi citizens.

Speaking about the liberation of Mosul, Al-Sudani highlighted its significance as a key battle that defied expectations. He commended the religious authority that Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani represented and the Iraqi populace's sacrifices for thwarting the sinister agenda of ISIS.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of preserving the security establishment's professional path per the law and constitution. He underscored that foreign combat forces are no longer needed within Iraq's borders. He stated, "Iraq today does not need foreign combat forces, and we are conducting advanced dialogues to determine the form of future relationship and cooperation with the international coalition."

Post-liberation, Al-Sudani observed a renewed sense of unity among Iraqis, transcending the sectarian divisions that had marred the nation in previous years. He urged a thorough review of plans and preparations to ensure readiness for any potential resurgence of the terrorist organization, which aims to reassert its influence.

Al-Sudani concluded by reaffirming the interconnected goals of security and stability, recognizing them as pivotal for citizens and the government. He stressed that a climate of lawfulness is essential for effective development and service provision, nurturing an environment where citizens and state institutions can thrive.