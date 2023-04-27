Iraqi PM and Supreme Judicial Council Chairman discuss corruption cases

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani and the president of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan, discussed legal procedures related to financial and administrative corruption cases, money recovery, and fugitives inside and outside the country.

