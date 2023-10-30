Iraqi PM and Parliament Speaker emphasize support for Electoral Commission ahead of provincial elections

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Independent High Electoral Commission during a meeting held on Monday.

The discussion focused on the Commission's latest preparations for the upcoming provincial and district council elections, scheduled for December 18.

Both leaders stressed the importance of providing full support to ensure the success of the elections, considering them a vital national event. Prime Minister al-Sudani issued strict directives to all ministries and state institutions to assist the Commission in its work, emphasizing the significance of the elections as a true expression of the people's will.

Al-Halbousi emphasized that elections are a constitutional entitlement, underscoring the cooperation between the legislative and executive branches to fully back the Commission's efforts.

During the meeting, the Chairman and Electoral Commission's Board members assured their readiness to implement the election plan within the specified timelines and operational schedule. They emphasized conducting the entire electoral process with utmost transparency.