Iraqi PM after a US citizen killing in Baghdad: security is a red line

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T16:50:41+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani on Tuesday said that investigations into the killing of a US citizen in Baghdad are underway. A U.S. citizen was killed yesterday, Monday, downtown the Iraqi capital after a failed attempt to kidnap him, sources told Shafaq News Agency. The American was driving through the capital's al-Karrada late on Monday when at least two gunmen shot him. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Immediately after the incident, Prime Minister al-Sudani, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed forces, ordered an investigation into the killing. "Since yesterday, the investigations are underway," al-Sudani said in a press conference today, "the US citizen is a resident of Baghdad. He was in contact with the people and used to teach English." After the shooting, police leaked the slain's identification cards. One of the IDs issued by an aid organisation said he was an English teacher. "The US citizen had been living in Baghdad for two years," he elaborated. "To those who seek to test the government in security, you will fail. Security is a red line," he concluded.

related

Al-Halboosi and al-Sudani discuss cooperation between legislative and executive authorities

Date: 2022-11-08 11:14:18