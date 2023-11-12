Iraqi PM affirms commitment to security, discusses bilateral relations with UK Ambassador

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed on Sunday that the Iraqi forces are committed to maintaining security and stability throughout the country.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, he received the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Charles Hitchen. During the meeting, they discussed the overall bilateral relations and highlighted areas for further development that serve the mutual interests of both nations.

The discussions also covered the developments in Gaza and the ongoing aggression faced by the Palestinian people. In this regard, Al Sudani reiterated the necessity for major countries to take a stance against this aggression and to play a responsible role within the international community, in order to prevent serious violations and clear breaches of international law in the occupied territories.

Moreover, Al Sudani emphasized that the Iraqi security forces are committed to preserving security and stability throughout Iraq against all threats and challenges.

On the other hand, the British Ambassador reaffirmed his government's commitment to cooperation with Iraq to find solutions to the crisis in Gaza and prevent its escalation into other parts of the Middle East.