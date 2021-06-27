Iraqi PM advisor clarifies comments on an article by the former American ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The political advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mashreq Abbas, issued a clarification regarding a comment attributed to him on an alleged article by the former American ambassador in Baghdad Douglas Silliman.

In a statement, Abbas confirmed that it was a "Forged and fabricated comment, and part of the systematic campaign of misinformation and misrepresentation carried out by parties busy implementing cheap games instead of fruitful work, frank dialogue, reason, and logic."

"We do not have any official page on any social media platform," he said, calling on media outlets, "not to fall for the traps of counterfeiters."