Iraqi PM, Syrian President address common Challenges, cooperation

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated on Sunday that there are "common challenges" between Iraq and Syria, particularly the issue of water scarcity, while announcing an agreement to combat drug trafficking.

During a joint press conference with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Al-Sudani emphasized the shared bonds between Iraq and Syria, stating that coordination is necessary to confront the challenges they both face. He further noted that security and stability between the two countries are factors that drive closer ties in addressing their shared challenges.

Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq supports Syria, and that a key to regional security and stability lies in achieving a strong economic standing. He mentioned that Iraq has made significant efforts to restore Syria's seat in the Arab League.

The Prime Minister highlighted the resilience of the armed forces in combating terrorism and expressed the need for cooperation in facing common challenges, such as water scarcity, to ensure fair water allocations.

Additionally, Al-Sudani stated that they have agreed to establish mechanisms for coordination in combating drug trafficking.