Iraqi PM Stresses Importance of Security for Investment at Security Meeting

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of stability and security in the country to attract investment.

The PM's military spokesperson, Yahya Rasool, said Al-Sudani chaired a security meeting that included the Ministers of Defense and Interior, the National Security Adviser, and senior military and security leaders. They discussed the most critical duties of security and intelligence institutions and departments, particularly efforts to pursue the remaining elements of ISIS and organized crime.

Al-Sudani praised the security forces' actions and stressed the importance of evaluating their performance to support the government's efforts to serve citizens.

Attendees affirmed the readiness of the security forces to provide a safe environment and necessary support for government efforts.