Iraq’s PM Reaffirms Commitment to Safeguarding Diplomatic Missions, Urges EU to Combat Hate Speech

Shafaq News / On Monday, Iraqi PM Mohammed S. al-Sudani received EU Ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions from several countries.

According to a statement by his media office, al-Sudani emphasized the importance of rejecting hate speech and extremism, particularly practices that violate people's sanctities and beliefs.

He cited incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran and the Iraqi flag, underscoring the threats such actions pose to security and peace and highlighting the significance of freedom of expression. He also urged EU countries to play an active role in combating such "racist" acts.

Last week, tensions flared in the Muslim world as anger erupted over the actions of an Islamophobic group, Danske Patrioter, who burned a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag near Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen. This incident followed a similar Quran-burning event in Sweden.

The Quran-burning incidents provoked widespread condemnation from both Sweden and Denmark authorities. However, the outrage and discontent among Iraqis led to mass demonstrations. In a show of frustration, some protestors stormed the Swedish embassy and set it ablaze.

During the meeting, PM Al-Sudani reaffirmed the government's commitment and determination to safeguard Baghdad's diplomatic missions' security and safety. He emphasized Iraq's responsibility to follow the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations guidelines to protect these missions.

Additionally, al-Sudani reiterated the government's dedication to supporting foreign companies in Iraq, aiming to foster a conducive environment for their work. He emphasized the significance of upholding economic agreements and nurturing international partnerships.

Furthermore, he underscored the government's commitment to pursue a balanced foreign policy with regional and global countries, stating, "Iraq's stance is to avoid becoming entangled in conflicts or becoming a battleground for settling disputes."

Instead, the government is ready to "assert its leadership role in the region and act as a center for cooperation and forging partnerships."

"To achieve this, the government intends to manage relations through a balanced policy, and it has recently proposed strategic projects such as the Development Road project and energy initiatives." The statement added.

For their part, ambassadors and officials of diplomatic missions in Iraq expressed their countries' condemnation of the "heinous" act of burning the Holy Quran. They also praised the government's efforts to secure diplomatic missions and appreciated the measures to protect them.

They also expressed their countries' willingness to maintain and expand economic relations with Iraq.

The ambassadors were pleased with the significant progress in Iraq in various sectors, including public service delivery, anti-corruption efforts, and the successful implementation of government programs.