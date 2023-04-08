Iraqi PM Praises Kurdistan President's Role in Strengthening Relations with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani declared on Saturday that his government had made significant progress in resolving oil and gas problems while praising the role of the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the official celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the founding of the "Badr" organization in Baghdad, al-Sudani stated in a speech that his government would spare no effort in implementing its program to provide a "qualitative leap in services to citizens and to address crises competently."

Al-Sudani also noted that in a short period, the government had been able to revive dormant projects, combat corruption, and strengthen foreign relations, without deviating from the struggle of the mujahideen for a strong and prosperous Iraq.

He added that his government had made significant strides in resolving oil and gas issues, praising the role of the President in strengthening relations between Baghdad and Erbil and overcoming all obstacles.