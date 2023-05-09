Iraqi PM Orders Security Forces to Refrain from Lethal Force Against Demonstrating Public Sector Workers

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Iraq, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, issued a directive on Tuesday, admonishing security forces to eschew the use of live ammunition when dealing with public sector workers staging protests to demand amendments to their salary structure.

A high-ranking security official, who opted for anonymity, told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani explicitly instructed security personnel tasked with protecting the protesters not to carry or employ any live weaponry.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of fostering constructive cooperation with the demonstrators.

Earlier today, Tahrir Square in central Baghdad hosted an assembly of dozens of public servants. The protesters convened for the second time in less than a month, vociferously demanding a reassessment of their salary scale and an augmentation of their wages.