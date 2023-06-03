Iraqi PM Expresses Condolences Following Catastrophic Train Collision in India

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Saturday expressed deep condolences to India in the aftermath of the devastating train collision that resulted in hundreds of casualties.

According to a press release issued by his bureau, al-Sudani sent a message to his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing solidarity with the people of India, as they grapple with the tragic aftermath of the catastrophic train collision that unfolded in the eastern state of Odisha, claiming hundreds of lives.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Iraq, Sudani extended his deepest condolences. He conveyed his wish for fortitude and consolation for the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

The calamity's grim toll has escalated to at least 288 fatalities and more than 900 injured, as per the latest updates early Saturday. There is an underlying apprehension that numerous people may still be trapped under the wreckage, further accentuating the scale of the disaster.