Iraqi PM Al-Sudani enhances economic ties with American companies in New York

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani met in New York on Thursday evening (Baghdad time) with several heads and representatives of prominent American companies. These discussions took place on the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Al-Sudani engaged in productive dialogues with representatives from General Electric (GE), Honeywell, and Covenkin.

The meetings focused on expanding the partnership and cooperation between Iraq and the companies. Al-Sudani explored the possibilities of strengthening and developing previous agreements. "These efforts align with the Iraqi government's commitment to economic reform and establishing a technological and industrial foundation within the Iraqi economy."

During these meetings, Prime Minister Al-Sudani underscored Iraq's readiness to attract various investments, particularly within the government's ongoing initiatives to build infrastructure and advance economic and industrial sectors.