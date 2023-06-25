Iraqi Officer Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for His Role in the Zaitoun Massacre

Shafaq News/ Major Omar Nizar has been handed a life imprisonment sentence for his role in the notorious Zaitoun massacre, a judicial source in the Dhi Qar Governorate reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Nizar's conviction emanated from the Criminal Court of Dhi Qar under the provisions of Article 406 of the Amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

The Zaitoun massacre stands as a chilling testament to the orchestrated violence that occurred between November 28 and 30, 2019. Iraqi demonstrators in Nasiriyah, the capital of the Dhi Qar Governorate, fell victim to systematic executions, resulting in approximately 70 fatalities and over 225 injuries on November 28. A similar narrative unfolded two days later, with 15 protestors losing their lives and 157 sustaining various injuries.

This wave of violence that riddled the city ensued merely a day after the torching of the Iranian consulate in the city of Najaf.

The repercussions of the massacre were far-reaching, leading to the ousting of Lt. Gen. Jameel al-Shammari from the helm of the crisis cell charged with managing the situations in the southern provinces.

The massacre triggered a domino effect of resignations. On November 29, 2019, Iraq's then Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi publicly announced his intent to step down. This gesture was reciprocated by Dhi Qar Governor Adel al-Dukhaili and Dhi Qar Police Chief Mohammed Zaidan al-Quraishi on the same day, who also relinquished their roles.

Despite this wave of resignations, the tension remained palpable in the southern provinces as the killings did not cease in both Nasiriyah and Najaf. In the ensuing political tumult, the Iraqi Parliament approved Abdul Mahdi's resignation on December 1. He had formally submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, the day prior.