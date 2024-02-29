Iraqi National Security releases report on Key operations in February

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced the outcome of its major operations conducted during February.

The agency stated, "The tally included 40 terrorism suspects, 37 drug traffickers, and 64 cyber extortionists, in addition to operations carried out across various provinces of the country during the current month of February."

INSS uses intelligence and security means to preserve the state from threats that aim to undermine the state's entity, the security and stability of society, and the development of its other basic interests in cooperation with other concerned state agencies.