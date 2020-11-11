Iraqi National Security assigns Al-Araji to control security in Diyala

Shafaq News / the Ministerial Council for Iraqi National Security assigned on Wednesday the National Adviser Qassem Al-Araji to control security in Diyala Governorate.

In a statement following the Ministerial Council meeting, the Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed all security forces to carry out operations to prevent the terrorist groups from advancing, considering protecting the citizen and providing security and stability a priority in the security services' duty.

Several security issues were discussed during the meeting including the security operations in Makhoul Mountains, Khanouka, and the Anbar desert.

The Council also directed the National Security Adviser, Qasim Al-Araji, to follow up on developments in the security situation in Diyala.