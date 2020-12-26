Iraqi National Security arrests a Suicide bomber

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security arrested on Saturday five personnel for attempting to carry out attacks during the New Year holidays in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The security forces in Saladin and Diyala governorates dismantled a terrorist cell and arrested its four members, including a suicide bomber, who intends to blow himself up in the New Year holiday in Baghdad. The National Security said in a statement

The detainees have been referred to the judiciary to take the legal measures. The statement indicated