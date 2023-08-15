Iraqi National Security Council endorses joint committee with US

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Security Council, under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, convened to review the delegation's visit to Washington and endorsed its agreement with the American side to establish a joint high committee with the Global Coalition. This committee aims to initiate the implementation of the outcomes from the Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue (JSCD).

Yahya Rasoul Abdullah, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson stated that al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security yesterday evening, Monday. The meeting was attended by council members and focused on the latest security developments, major challenges, and strategies for addressing them.

During the meeting, the council discussed Iraq's endorsement of joining the United Nations' international database on missing and stolen weapons in Iraq and worldwide, in order to exert control over this type of weaponry.

In another context, the council deliberated the entry of Arab and foreign fishermen into the country during the fishing season and made appropriate decisions in this regard.

The council also received a detailed overview of the Iraqi delegation's visit to Washington, led by Defense Minister Thabit Mohammed al-Abbasi, in response to an invitation from the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The JSCD between the two countries was thoroughly reviewed, which covered bilateral security cooperation within the framework of the strategic agreement and the future relationship between Iraq and the Global Coalition against terrorism.

The Iraqi delegation affirmed principles regarding Iraq's sovereignty, the growth of its armed forces' capacities across all units, and their roles in safeguarding national security, stability, and border security.

Furthermore, the Iraqi perspective during the dialogue was presented, emphasizing the lack of necessity for foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil.

Following a comprehensive review of the dialogue's proceedings, the council approved the Iraqi delegation's agreement with the American side to establish a joint high committee with the Global Coalition to commence the implementation of the JSCD outcomes.

In this context, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed the Chief of Staff of the Army to engage with the leadership of the Global Coalition in Iraq to initiate the work of the bilateral committee.

The council commended the efforts of the Iraqi delegation and their commitment to enhancing Iraqi security capabilities while upholding the various aspects of Iraq's sovereignty.

On August 9, the Iraq-US JSCD concluded with the signing of the meeting's protocol. This protocol reaffirmed the bilateral commitment to ongoing security and defense cooperation in all domains, including the mission to eradicate ISIS led by Iraq.

The US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense jointly led the opening of the Iraq-US JSCD from August 7 to 8, 2023.

Both sides reiterated their dedication to security cooperation and shared interests in regional stability, according to a statement released by the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday.

A high-level delegation led by Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Mohammed al-Abbasi, including the Head of Counter-terrorism, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command - Iraq, among other senior officials, commenced a visit to the US last Monday. This visit was extended through an official invitation from the Pentagon.